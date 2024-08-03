Gadar 2 capitalized on the nostalgic factor and earned a whopping 525.50 crores at the Indian box office. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the period action drama is re-releasing in theatres with a special cause. Will Anil Sharma’s directorial finally beat Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan and step up in the list of top 10 highest-grossing Indian films? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released in theatres in August 2023. It opened to negative reviews from critics, but cine-goers showered love regardless. The film was also embroiled in massive controversy, especially because of the startling revelations by leading actress Ameesha Patel about director Anil Sharma.

Gadar 2 re-releasing in theatres with ISL

Ahead of its first anniversary, Gadar 2 will be re-released in theatres nationwide with Indian Sign Language (ISL). Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer will hit the theatres on August 4, 2024, at select PVR cinemas, providing a cinematic experience for cinegoers with hearing disabilities.

Sunny Deol confirmed the news to News18, “Gadar 2 is a film that has, and always will have, a special place in my heart. So, it’s overwhelming to see the continued love and support from audiences 1 year after its release. This re-release with Indian Sign Language interpretation will allow the film to touch the hearts of even more audiences this time.”

It is also a smart initiative since many Bollywood films have been struggling to witness footfalls. Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira, Ajay Devgn‘s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh have all been bringing in collections on the lower end. Hopefully, this strategy will also help theatres bring in some returns amid the dwindling times.

Gadar 2 at the box office

At the Indian box office, Gadar 2 is only 17.72 crores away from beating the lifetime earnings of Pathaan (543.22 crores). If that happens, it will step up the ladder of Top 10 highest-grossing Indian films and steal the #7 spot from Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

