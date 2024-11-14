The re-release season does not seem to end anytime soon as another cult classic film, Pardes, is arriving back in cinemas. The Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry starrer was originally released in 1997 and is remembered for its romance and music.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the movie follows Ganga, who gets married to an NRI while in love with another man. Pardes joins the list of other SRK classics like Veer-Zaara and Kal Ho Naa Ho, which made a comeback in theaters in 2024.

Pardes To Re-Release in Theaters

The 1997 romantic-musical is heading back to theaters on Friday, November 15th, 2024. This will mark a re-release clash of two Shah Rukh Khan films as Kal Ho Naa Ho also arrives in cinemas on the same day. PVR INOX Cinemas announced the re-release of Pardes with a social media post on November 12th.

The multiplex chain shared the movie poster on social media and wrote, “A story that speaks straight to your heart! The iconic masterpiece #Pardes is returning to the big screen at PVR INOX on November 15.”

Pardes Was A Box-Office Success

Pardes marked the acting debut of Mahima Chaudhry and Apurva Agnihotri, who played the antagonist. The movie tells the story of Arjun (Shah Rukh Khan), a dedicated worker for Kishorilal (Amrish Puri), a wealthy businessman living in America.

Kishorilal wants his son Rajiv (Apurva Agnihotri), who grew up with Western values, to marry an Indian woman who has traditional values. He chooses Ganga (Mahima Chaudhry), a lively and conscientious young woman from India, as the bride. Kishorilal also sends Arjun to oversee the engagement. Arjun soon sees how Rajiv’s personality conflicts with Ganga’s values, and a close bond forms between him and Ganga.

However, Ganga has to get engaged to Rajiv, raising tensions between the three. Pardes was a box office success, earning over Rs. 40 crores worldwide against a budget of Rs. 10 crores. The film also stars Alok Nath, Padmavati Rao, Dina Pathak, Himani Shivpuri, Madhuri Bhatia, and Smita Jaykar.

