Joke Of The Day! Alok Nath To Essay A Judge In A Movie Based On #MeToo Movement

Last year #MeToo movement shocked the entire country with some renowned names getting alleged for the sexual harassment. One such name of Alok Nath, who is popularly known for his on-screen courteous and principled image, came as a huge surprise. The veteran actor was alleged of rape by producer-writer Vinta Nanda. Now, interesting news came in that the actor will be a part of a movie based on the movement.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, Alok Nath will be essaying a judge in the movie titled #MainBhi. The actor said, “I’m not doing any films at the moment. This was something I shot for a while ago”.

When asked about the movie, the actor further added, “Is there a problem? You sound sad that I’m doing a film. It’s a puny role for poor producers, let it release”.

Actor Khalid Siddiqui, who is the part of the Nasir Khan directorial revealed the basic plot of the movie. He stated, “The film deals with child molestation, a subject that hasn’t been tapped on screen often, particularly with regard to boys. My characters, along with the other, are affected by incidents that change our lives. We hope the film starts a debate on the subject”, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a six-month non-cooperation directive to actor Alok Nath, who has been accused of rape by writer-director Vinta Nanda.

The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) – the mother body of FWICE – made the announcement after he refused to show up for a POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) inquiry.

