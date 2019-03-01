Box Office Updates: In A Season Of Hits & Blockbusters, Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy & Uri: The Surgical Strike Do Quite Well Over The Week Gone By

Total Dhamaal did quite well in its first week as 94 crores* came in. For a comedy film which was released on a non-holiday and that too in the midst of exams season with current prevailing nationwide tension on one side and cricket matches on the other, this Indra Kumar flick has still managed to fetch audience attention on an everyday basis.

The film is already in the plus zone and now it is the hold over the second weekend that would decide if a Hit tag is around the corner as well. With good footfalls across A, B as well as C centres and in multiplexes as well as single screens, the multistarrer has done well enough to reach very close to the 100 crore mark in such quick time.

Meanwhile, Gully Boy has done a little better than expected in the second week. At one time it had seemed that 130-135 crores lifetime would be the best case scenario for the Zoya Akhtar directed film but right now it has already reached 127 crores* mark. The film benefited from that big jump it got on its second Saturday and hence now is aiming for a 140 crores overall haul. This one too is a Superhit, hence continuing the good run at the Box Office for Hindi films.

As for the All Time Blockbuster Uri – The Surgical Strike, the film has yet another fantastic week with the total now touching 237 crores*. The film has still been allocated shows even as it celebrates its 50 days today and is in the eighth week. There is Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy as the earlier releases on one side and Luka Chuppi along with Sonchiriya on the other. This gives audiences five films to pick and choose from, hence making it truly exciting times for the exhibitors.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

