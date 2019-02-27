Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 47: A Record Breaker Of All Sorts!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 47: It continues to surprise with some unexpected growth during weekday collections despite stiff competition from Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy. After slowing down on Monday, the Vicky Kaushal starrer picked up considerably on its day 47.

After raking impressive figures in the seventh weekend, Uri: The Surgical Strike scored another 1.21 crores over Monday and Tuesday, taking the 47-day grand total to 235.92 crores. Uri… is said to be benefitted from the ongoing events of Indian Air force attacks on terror camps in Pakistan, as a payback to Pulwama terror attacks.

The action-adventure drama has turned out to be a huge record breaker in its theatrical journey and is on its way to complete the glorious 50-day run.

Given its tremendous repeat value, Uri… might bring in decent footfalls even after Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya hit the theatres, this week and might takeover Simmba’s lifetime collections of 240.22 crores.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is riding high on success of his last release Uri: The Surgical Strike, says that he has toiled really hard to get this kind of work pressure on his shoulders.

At the launch of United Colours of Benetton’s spring-summer collection 2019 on Monday here, speaking about his continued success the Manmarziyaan, Sanju and Raazi star said: “I have been really waiting to get this kind of pressure on my shoulders.

“I have worked really hard to get this pressure. It feels good when you get so much love and appreciation from audience. You can say to yourself that now you can’t take anything for granted. So, I’m just focusing on working hard every day of my life.”

