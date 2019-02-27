Paresh Rawal is someone who is known for his strong political views on social media; so, is Dear Zindagi star, Ali Zafar. We have seen Ali sharing his views on his social media accounts and one of his recent posts has got a savage reply from Bollywood’s veteran star Paresh Rawal.

After the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, India finally took revenge from the terrorist’s group yesterday. The Indian Air Force, on February 26, 2019, at 3 AM, attacked the terrorist camp at Pakistan occupied Kashmir. With this attack, IAF destroyed the mastermind behind the Pulwama attack, Jaish-e-Mohammed. After this revenge, everyone including the Bollywood celebs were rejoicing and appreciated the efforts by IAF.

Post this, actor Paresh Rawal, who was seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, took a dig at Pakistani actor Ali Zafar. The latter was seen appreciating the speech of Pakistan PM Imran Khan after the Pulwama attack. He had said that if India attacks, Pakistan will retaliate. To this, Ali tweeted, “What a speech” and tagged Imran Khan.

Now after the air strike, Paresh Rawal replied to his tweet and said, “Now speechless.”

He, then, replied to a user too who asked him about is the morning really good. Check out the tweet below:

Really ? Seriously? Swear on Tomatoes 🍅 and will believe!!! https://t.co/aKEiNmVo2B — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) February 27, 2019

The whole nation was saddened after the attack but the retaliation have kind of shifted the mood of the people in the country.