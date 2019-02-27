Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Racing Towards 100 Crores!

Total Dhamaal is bringing in good footfalls even in its weekdays. After holding well on Monday, the Ajay Devgn starrer experienced a normal ‘weekday drop’ on day 5 and accumulated a decent total.

Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal is sailing smoothly at the box office. On Monday, the movie raked 9.85 crores and with minimal drop added another 7-9 crores* on Tuesday, as per the early trends, taking the total to 79.25-81.25 crores*. While the movie is facing competition from Gully Boy in metros, it is doing amazingly well in mass centres.

With 90 crores plus week one is assured, it will be interesting to see how it fares after Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya hit the screens on this Friday.

Backed by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Maruti International, Pen India Limited, Total Dhamaal is the third part of Dhamaal Series. It features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani in key roles.

Apart from being multi-starrers, there is another common thread which binds films like Masti, Housefull, Malamaal Weekly, Dhamaal and Apna Sapna Money Money together — actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Having started his career over 16 years ago with the standalone film Tujhe Meri Kasam, Riteish has mostly featured in multi-starrers. And he has no qualms about it.

“Why should I have any problem with that. For me, a good role and a good script matter the most,” Riteish told IANS here.