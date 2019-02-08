Sonchiriya New Trailer Out! These Dacoits Are Coming To Raid Your Heart

The much awaited rebel trailer of the movie Sonchiriya is out now and one cannot help but take notice of the same. The trailer, which is close to 2 minutes is as raw as the Chambal wilderness & weaves intricately colourful characters with the dusty landscape of the valley of rebels.

Since it is a dacoit film, one would expect the action sequences to take over most of the screen space but we are in for a dark humor treat here, reminiscent of the Hollywood Western Classics like Machete, Django Unchained, Once upon a Time in Mexico etc.

Check Out the trailer here:

The cast of the film has donned fierce avatars in sync with the theme of the film. Manoj Bajpayee creates magic on screen with his Indie quirkiness. Sushant Singh Rajput’s character on the other hand looks like a promising underdog certain to have an interesting character arc will be the one to watch out for. Dialogues of both Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh Rajput hit you harder than the punches.

In this trailer we see Bhumi Pednekar is another tough role and she manages to wreck havoc with her unabashed yelling and crying and she sure will be a force to watch out for.

Sonchiriya is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Productions and MacGuffin Pictures. Riding high on the Success of Kedarnath & this January’s Mega Blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The story of Sonchiriya is set in the 1970s and it is directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has churned Hits like Ishqiya, Udta Punjab & Dedh Ishqiya. It showcases a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits. Set against the backdrop of multiple gangs fighting over and struggling to attain power, Sonchiriya is slated to release on March 1, 2019

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!