Box Office Collections: Kedarnath Does Quite Well, 2.0 (Hindi) Comes To Close Of Run

Box Office Collections: Kedarnath has done quite well in its second week and its collections currently stand at 62 crore*. The film has basically held on quite well despite 2.0 [Hindi] running alongside. As a matter of fact it is the Shankar directed film which has been impacted more by the Abhishek Kapoor directed affair.

The film now has Zero for competition and though there are still a few shows that have been made available for it, its journey towards the 70 crore mark would be painfully slow.

It is pretty much the same situation that Fukrey Returns has faced last year when its good run was interrupted due to arrival of Tiger Zinda Hai. Nonetheless, the film has exceeded expectations and is a very good success for Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer.

As for 2.0 [Hindi], it currently stands at 188 crore*. The film slowed down a lot in the third week and has basically come to a close of run. At one point in time it had seemed that 200 crore was in reach but now it would end just a little over 190 crore. Still, the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer is a major Superhit and has turned out to be a rare biggie of 2018 that has actually met expectations at the Box Office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder