PadMan China Box Office Collections Day 2: Shows A Limited Growth!

PadMan China Box Office Collections Day 2: The Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan released in China on December 14 but it didn’t open well at the box office. It raked in much lower than Akki’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha on its opening day.

The earlier released film had collected $ 2.35 million on the first day whereas PadMan opened with only $ 1.52 million (10.93 crores). The numbers were quite shocking since the film has a great emotional content and it should have connected with the China audiences.

Speaking about the day 2, PadMan has showed a upward trend as it garnered $ 2.03 million at the China box office. The grand total of the film is now $ 3.55 million (25.54 crores). If the film performs well today, it might have an amazing week to follow. The R Balki directorial is one of the most profitable films of 2018 in India. The positive word of mouth and the subject of it clicked well with the Indian audiences.

The film is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented cost-effective sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. Directed by R Balki and produced by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna, it also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the pivotal roles.