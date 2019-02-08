Uri-The Surgical Strike is roaring at the box office with its monstrous total. On its 4th Thursday, the movie crossed the benchmark of 200 crores at the domestic box office. Apart from the towering success of Uri…, actor Vicky Kaushal has also gained a lot on a personal front.

All thanks to the stupendous success of Uri:The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal registered a first 200 crore affair under his name. With 200 points in the kitty, the actor has moved from 16th to the 12th spot in the star ranking.

Uri- The Surgical Strike Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Beats Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff & TWO Others In Koimoi's Power Index
Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Beats Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff & 2 Others In Koimoi’s Power Index

Vicky surpassed Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index. All the above-mentioned actors had 100 points under their name.

Vicky tied with John Abraham for 200 points, but since the combined collections of Housefull 2 (114 crores) and Race 2 (102 crores) stands at 216 crores which are greater than Uri’s 200.07 crores, John stays at the 11th position above Vicky. With Uri still being the favourite choice amongst the audience and with no major competition at the ticket counters, the actor could possibly topple John Abraham in the list.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8004009001002200
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Shah Rukh Khan50040001001000
4. Akshay Kumar10000001000
5. Ajay Devgn70020000900
6. Ranveer Singh20020030050750
7. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
8. Hrithik Roshan30020000500
9. Varun Dhawan400000400
10. Shahid Kapoor0030050350
11. John Abraham200000200
12. Vicky Kaushal020000200
13.Tiger Shroff100000100
14. Ayushmann Khurrana100000100
15. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
16. Rajkummar Rao100000100
17. Kartik Aaryan100000100
18. Sunny Singh100000100
19. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
20. Arjun Kapoor100000100
21. Farhan Akhtar100000100
22. Saif Ali Khan100000100

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here