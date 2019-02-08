Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Beats Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff & 2 Others In Koimoi’s Power Index

Uri-The Surgical Strike is roaring at the box office with its monstrous total. On its 4th Thursday, the movie crossed the benchmark of 200 crores at the domestic box office. Apart from the towering success of Uri…, actor Vicky Kaushal has also gained a lot on a personal front.

All thanks to the stupendous success of Uri:The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal registered a first 200 crore affair under his name. With 200 points in the kitty, the actor has moved from 16th to the 12th spot in the star ranking.

Vicky surpassed Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index. All the above-mentioned actors had 100 points under their name.

Vicky tied with John Abraham for 200 points, but since the combined collections of Housefull 2 (114 crores) and Race 2 (102 crores) stands at 216 crores which are greater than Uri’s 200.07 crores, John stays at the 11th position above Vicky. With Uri still being the favourite choice amongst the audience and with no major competition at the ticket counters, the actor could possibly topple John Abraham in the list.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 400 900 100 2200 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 100 1000 4. Akshay Kumar 1000 0 0 0 1000 5. Ajay Devgn 700 200 0 0 900 6. Ranveer Singh 200 200 300 50 750 7. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 8. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 9. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 0 300 50 350 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 12. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 13.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 14. Ayushmann Khurrana 100 0 0 0 100 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 16. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 17. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 18. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 20. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 21. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 22. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100