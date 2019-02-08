Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Beats Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff & 2 Others In Koimoi’s Power Index

Uri-The Surgical Strike is roaring at the box office with its monstrous total. On its 4th Thursday, the movie crossed the benchmark of 200 crores at the domestic box office. Apart from the towering success of Uri…, actor Vicky Kaushal has also gained a lot on a personal front.
All thanks to the stupendous success of Uri:The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal registered a first 200 crore affair under his name. With 200 points in the kitty, the actor has moved from 16th to the 12th spot in the star ranking.
Vicky surpassed Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index. All the above-mentioned actors had 100 points under their name.
Vicky tied with John Abraham for 200 points, but since the combined collections of Housefull 2 (114 crores) and Race 2 (102 crores) stands at 216 crores which are greater than Uri’s 200.07 crores, John stays at the 11th position above Vicky. With Uri still being the favourite choice amongst the audience and with no major competition at the ticket counters, the actor could possibly topple John Abraham in the list.
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|400
|900
|100
|2200
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|3. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|100
|1000
|4. Akshay Kumar
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|5. Ajay Devgn
|700
|200
|0
|0
|900
|6. Ranveer Singh
|200
|200
|300
|50
|750
|7. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|8. Hrithik Roshan
|300
|200
|0
|0
|500
|9. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|0
|300
|50
|350
|11. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|12. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|13.Tiger Shroff
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|14. Ayushmann Khurrana
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|16. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|17. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
