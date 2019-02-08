Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 28: Enters The 200 Crore Club!

Uri – The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 28: The entire team can party hard now. The film has entered the 200 Crore Club. The feat has been accomplished in four weeks flat which is truly remarkable. The biggest of the films are challenged in maintaining such a strike rate and this one has achieved that in a breeze.

Right from Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar to Ronnie Screwvala are new entrants in this club and now it has to be seen that how much further does it go from here. Since the film has an open week ahead with no new competition till the arrival of Gully Boy, a lifetime total in excess of 215 crore is definitely for the taking.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!