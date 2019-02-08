Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): With 271 Crores, Vicky Kaushal Surpasses 3rd Movie Of Salman Khan!

Uri – The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri – The Surgical Strike is doing tremendously well even in its 4th week. This Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer is being appreciated by the Janta Janardan and the Josh of the film is still very HIGH!

The film has garnered a whopping amount of 197.88 crores at the domestic box office. It is now all set to enter the 200 crore club. Just like the rocking 2018, the year 2019 has started with a bang!

Talking about the worldwide market, the film is earning huge moolah there too. With every passing day, it is breaking records and surpassing some biggies. Recently, it had crossed Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2 (265 crores). Yet again, it has surpassed another Salman film in the list. This time, it is Race 3 (270.76 crores) as Uri has collected 271.49 crores till now. In the coming days, it is all set to leave behind Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (275 crores). Well, that’s quite HUGE!

Uri has also added another feather in its cap as it has become the most profitable film of recent times (since 2013) and surpassed Aashiqui 2 in the list. The film now stands at the first position, can the team ask for more?

