Alia Bhatt On Kangana Ranaut Being Upset With Her: “Hope She Doesn’t Dislike Me”

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has become the synonym of controversies. They both go hand-in-hand. With every passing day, there’s something or the other we get to hear about her. Recently, she expressed her displeasure about Alia Bhatt in a interview.

She said that the whole industry is ganging up against her. Also, Alia had sent her the trailer of Raazi and asked her to watch the film. But when the whole controversy of Manikarnika happened, no one from the industry came forward to help Kangana.

Today, we met the Gully Boy actress and asked about her reaction on the same. She said that she hopes Kangana doesn’t dislike her. She said, “I hope she doesn’t dislike me and I don’t think she dislikes me. I don’t think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level. But I have always said that I have admire her a lot as an actor and person. She is very outspoken and that takes courage to be that way. I wasn’t aware of this problem or anything, I was busy with the shooting. So yes, what can I say I don’t want to upset anybody.”

Further Alia was also asked if she’s expecting a National award for Raazi, she joked, “You know what I believe that you shouldn’t demand it, you should command it (Laughs).”

