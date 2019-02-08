Koffee With Karan Season 6: Here’s Who Won The Audi Car For The Most HILARIOUS ANSWER!

Karan Johar is indeed the gossip king of the industry, and so is his show – Koffee With Karan which made various celerbities spill beans on the couch, leaving the viewers stunned! For the uninitiated, it’s all done for the famous ‘hamper’ that the winner usually gets, but the makers this season teased the guests with an Audi car (A5 Sportback) for the one who nails the ‘Answer Of The Season’. So, the stakes surely were much higher but guess what – “We have a winner!”

According to a recent report in DNA, Ajay Devgn has won the audi car for the most hilarious answer during the rapid fire round. So here’s exactly what happened – Karan Johar asked, “What’s the one superstition you’re guilty of believing?” to which Devgn answered, “I had this superstition that all your films with ‘K’ work, till we did Kaal.”

(For the unknowns, Karan Johar’s movies starting with K like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kal Ho Na Ho (2003) were all box office hits until the duo collaborated for Kaal (2005) and it wasn’t well-recieved by the audience.)

Apparently, Malaika Arora, Malaika Dua, Kirron Kher & Vir Das had been appointed as judges during the final episode and they mutually decided Devgn’s be the ‘Answer Of The Season’.

Meanwhile, wifey Kajol had already predicted for this to happen as she promptly stated, “He is winning the Audi” after Devgn gave his witty answer!

