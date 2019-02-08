Bhaai: Vyakti Kee Valli (Uttarrardh) Movie Review: Captivating Tale Of Extraordinary Pu La Deshpande Entertains & Inspires At The Same Time!

Bhaai- Vyakti Kee Valli (Uttarrardh) Movie Review Rating: 4 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Sagar Deshmukh, Irawati Deshpande, Vijay Kenkre, Shubhangi Damle, Akshay Joshi, Sunil Barve, Swanand Kirkire, Sanjay Khapre, Abhijeet Chavan and others.

Director: Mahesh Vaman Manjrekar

What’s Good: Superlative acts by lead and supporting cast, crisp editing and a well-balanced mixture of fun and emotion that keeps you hooked.

What’s Bad: Just like it’s the first part, this one too lacks that ‘massy’ element which might not go down well with some section of the audience.

Watch or Not?: In a hustle and bustle of everyday life, this insight of iconic Pu La Deshpande’s life is a dose of happiness. It’s worth watching!

Just like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Bhaai- Vyakti Kee Valli is a single film divided into two parts. So if you want to enjoy the offering to the fullest, the first part is a must watch.

The movie opens with a hospital scene, where Pu La is lying on a bed due to coma. From here on, the movie proceeds in small flashback sequences, dealing with some important incidents and personalities in Pu La’s life.

Bhaai gives you some genuinely enjoyable moments without a forced humour, which remains the highlight point of this roller-coaster ride. The scene between Deshpande and Vijay Tendulkar was reminiscent of contradictory ideologies between them about Marathi stage dramas. There are several memorable sequences which take you through the relations of Pu La with personalities like Bhimsen Joshi, Balasaheb Thackeray, Baba Amte and Acharya Atre, to name few.

In a horde of amusing proceedings, there are some emotional scenes which moves you.

In short, just like Pu La said that “In a world full of sorrows, I want to give people a ray of hope and happiness” and Bhaai- Vyakti Kee Valli (Uttarrardh) delivers the same.

Bhaai- Vyakti Kee Valli (Uttarrardh) Movie Review: Script Analysis

As mentioned in the review of Bhaai’s first part, the movie is a journey which gives the exposure to the vibrant attitude of life, philanthropical side and ideologies of Pu La. With various sequences, the movie successfully interprets the perception of life through the eyes of renowned humourist and writer.

Bhaai- Vyakti Kee Valli (Uttarrardh) Movie Review: Star Performance

It’s none other than Sagar Deshmukh (Pu La Deshpande), who takes away the cake with his innocence and subtle act. Irawati Deshpande (Sunita) shines as nurturing wife of Pu La and her chemistry with is the biggest takeaway from the movie. Other actors like Vijay Kenkre ( old-aged Pu La), Shubhangi Damle (old-aged Sunita), Swanand Kirkire, supports well. Abhijeet Chavan (Acharya Atre) and Girish Kulkarni (Barkya) comes in as a big surprise and leaves you in splits with their quirk.

Bhaai- Vyakti Kee Valli (Uttarrardh) Movie Review: Direction, Music

Being a continuation from Bhaai- Vyakti Kee Valli part 1, Mahesh Manjrekar maintains a high graph in this part too. The main highlights are the dialogues written by Ratnakar Matkari, which are simple yet witty and engaging. The music by Ajit Parab is worth mentioning as the Marathi recreations with its soulful music takes you to the good old era.

Bhaai- Vyakti Kee Valli (Uttarrardh) Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done! Bhaai- Vyakti Kee Valli (Uttarrardh) is an insight into the ordinary life of not-so-ordinary personality, Pu La Deshpande. With its given light hearted theme, Pu La’s character also inspires you to adopt a humouristic way of life, apart from entertaining.

Bhaai- Vyakti Kee Valli (Uttarrardh) Movie Trailer

Bhaai- Vyakti Kee Valli (Uttarrardh) Movie releases on 08st February, 2019.

