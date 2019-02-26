Total Dhamaal Box Office Collections Day 4: Has A Good Monday!

Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 4: It had a ‘dhamaal’ Monday as 9.85 crore came in. This is a good number indeed considering the fact that the opening day was 16.50 crore. This indicates a very good hold from weekend to the beginning of the weekdays.

The film is being patronised well by the family audiences and that is reflecting in consistent footfalls in theatres. With 72.25 crore been collected so far, the film is tracking quite well. Had the numbers been around 12 crore mark then a 100 crore first week would have been a possibility. For now though it looks like a 95 crore mark that would be reached by Thursday and that by itself would be a very good number.

After Golmaal Again, this is second consecutive comedy biggie for Ajay Devgn and along with him there is Arshad Warsi who a common element as well. It is clear that audiences have been waiting for clean family entertainer in theatres and the manner in which Total Dhamaal is currently going at the Box Office, it seems as if a holiday season is on.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

