Game Of Thrones Season 8 CLIMAX: ‘Khaleesi’ Emilia Clarke Has Just Made Our Wait Tougher!

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has promised “shocking” chapters in the final season of the hit fantasy series.

The HBO fantasy series will come to an end later this year with season eight hitting screens in April. The plot details are being kept under wraps.

“Shock. I just think there’s going to be a lot of, it’s going to be huge, that much everyone needs to know,” people.com quoted Clarke as saying.

“It took us very long time to film. There’s going to be things in this last one that’s going to shock people.”

Clarke has played Daenerys Targaryen who is making a bid for the famous Iron Throne since the show premiered in April 2011. The final season finds her finally making strides to reclaim the throne for her family alongside Jon Snow, essayed by Kit Harington.

Clarke said she didn’t steal anything from the set before wrapping production. “I’m such a goody two shoes. People were watching me. I tried to throw some things under the wig, throw them in my bag, nothing,” she said.

Game of Thrones is aired in India on Star World.