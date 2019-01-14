Game Of Thrones Season 8: Teaser Is OUT & It’s Giving Us Some Serious Chills!

The final season of Game of Thrones will premier on April 14.

The announcement by HBO was made in a video released just ahead of the True Detective Season 3 premiere on Sunday, reports variety.com.

The teaser depicts the underground crypt of Winterfell, with Sansa Stark, Arya Stark and Jon Snow facing their own statues as a frost approaches through the tunnels.

Check out the teaser here:

Little is known about the last season of Game of Thrones beyond that it will consist of six episodes. And although the flagship series is ending, the network has multiple projects set in the Game of Thrones universe currently in development.

They have already ordered the project written by Jane Goldman to pilot.

Goldman’s show takes place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend – it’s not the story we think we know.

The Goldman pilot also recently announced its main cast, which will be led by Naomi Watts.

