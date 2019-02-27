Shah Rukh Khan & Akshay Kumar To Reunite After 21 Years For This Film? It’s All We Need!

Bollywood has seen a lot of multi starrer unions in the form of Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham – Akshay Kumar amongst others which have created havoc at the theatre screens. Now, another union is being reported, and it’s something that we’ve all been craving for since 1997.

According to a recent report in Silverscreen.in, the director of the latest released Malayalam movie, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, revealed that the movie is mostly being remade in Bollywood by Viacom and the makers are in touch with Akshay & Shah Rukh to act in the movie.

“Viacom (the production company) is considering remaking the movie and discussions are in the initial stages. We are talking to both Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan for starring in the movie,” director Unni Krishnan told the development in an interview.

Meanwhile, there’s no confirmation about who’s going to be who in the movie. The duo had previously worked together in Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997) and made cameos in each other’s movies (Heyy Baby & Om Shanti Om).

Previously, SRK had mentioned that as much as he would want to collaborate with Akshay, it’s going to be almost impossible because of their working schedules. While Akshay is always punctual and is a day person, Shah himself is a night person and has a tough time doing early morning schedules.

Now only time will tell if they both decide to compromise on their working style for their fans! What do y’all think?

