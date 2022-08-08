Legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai is in known to for his exemplary contribution to the Indian cinema. One of his magical creations that revolutionised the Indo-western culture, ‘Pardes,’ completes 25 years today. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhary in the lead roles.

Bollywood’s most celebrated filmmaker Subhash Ghai recalls everything that went behind creating this Magnum Opus. Subhash Ghai states, “‘Pardes’ is very dear film to me. I would like to congratulate the entire cast and crew and especially the audience for continuing to shower their love even after 25 years. My team tells me that people keep on showering their love, keep recalling the iconic scenes in the digital arena even today.”

The music launch of ‘Pardes’ was graced by the esteemed politician Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a rare phenomenon in the history of Bollywood. Sharing further details on the same, Subhash Ghai added, “‘Pardes‘ celebrated the rich culture of our country. I had approached Late Arun Jaitley ji to invite Vajpayee ji to our music launch. Also, the song, “I love my India” was released ahead of India’s 50th Independence Day. It was a big co-incidence. My heart goes out to India, I can go on and on describing the grandeur of this glorious nation. It is another co-incidence that today I am writing and composing a song for a video ‘Ghar Ghar Tiranga’ to celebrate the 75th year of our Independence.”

Subhash Ghai is also known for gauging audience reaction by visiting cinema halls. Recalling the audience’s reaction he further stated, “I still remember people clapping and humming ‘I Love my India” while it was being played on the screen. What’s more memorable is their reaction to my cameo wherein I can be seen singing “I Love my India” on screen, it embarrassed me, but it is a moment that I shall always cherish.”

Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his way into the hearts of the audience with his spectacular performance in “Pardes.” Subhash Ghai adds, “I kept reminding him in every scene and song that he has to avoid his compelling, romantic side to justify Arjun’s character. It was challenging for him but he nailed it!

Showman Subhash Ghai expressed his delight, “I am overjoyed over the fact that my baby is celebrating its silver jubilee and continues to receive unwavering adulation from the audience even after 25 years. I pour my heart and soul into every film of mine. Filmmaking is indeed a business but a business of the heart wherein you pour out all that you have for the audience to rejoice and relish.”

