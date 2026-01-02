Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan starrer Dhurandhar refuses to slow down. It is on a record-breaking spree, aiming to become the #1 Hindi film in history. But before that, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has knocked down Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’s ROI. It is now the 5th most profitable Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

Dhurandhar India Box Office Collection

According to the official update, Dhurandhar has accumulated 784.5 crores net at the Indian box office in 28 days. It is already the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. The spy action thriller chasing Pushpa 2 (836.09 crores) to emerge as the all-time highest Hindi grosser domestically.

Dhurandhar Budget vs Profits!

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna co-starrer is reportedly mounted at a big budget of 225 crores. It was one of the most expensive Bollywood films of 2025. But the risk paid off well, as it has amassed massive returns of 559.50 crores in 28 days.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Dhurandhar has registered impressive profits of 248% in India. It is a super-duper hit!

Enters the top 5 most profitable Bollywood films of 2025

Despite big-budget releases like War 2, Housefull 5, Thamma, Jolly LLB 3, and others, only very limited Bollywood films could enter the zone of profits.

Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime returns of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat to enter the 5 most profitable Bollywood films of 2025. Harshvardhan Rane’s romantic drama was made at a reported cost of 25 crores and earned 85.8 crores in its lifetime. It minted total profits of 243.2%.

Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller is now eyeing Kantara Chapter 1, which minted returns of 274.21% in its lifetime. There’s no competition until the arrival of Border 2 ahead of Republic Day 2026. The daily collections are still in double digits, which makes the target well within reach.

Check out the top 5 most profitable Bollywood films of 2025 in the order of budget, collection, profits, and verdict.

Mahavatar Narsimha: Budget – 15 crores | Collection – 247.96 crores | Profits – 1553.06% | Verdict – Super-Duper Hit Saiyaara: Budget – 45 crores | Collection – 337.69 crores | Profits – 650.42% | Verdict – Super-Duper Hit Chhaava: Budget – 130 crores | Collection – 615.39 crores | Profits – 373% | Verdict – Super-Duper Hit Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi): Budget – 60 crores | Collection – 224.53 crores | Profits – 274.21% | Verdict – Super-Duper Hit Dhurandhar: Budget – 60 crores | Collection – 784.5 crores | Profits – 248% | Verdict – Super-Duper Hit

