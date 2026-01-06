Nivin Pauly’s Sarvam Maya has already emerged as a success and is on track to make hefty returns at the Indian box office. Released amid decent buzz, the film exploded once positive word of mouth came into play. During the second weekend, it raked in solid numbers, and now, it is just a few crores away from becoming a clean hit. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

How much did Sarvam Maya earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

On the second Monday, day 12, the Malayalam supernatural comedy entertainer earned an estimated 2.25 crores. Compared to the second Friday, day 9’s 4.85 crores, the film displayed a drop of 53.6%. The drop was more than expected, but still, it’s a decent number. Overall, it has earned an estimated 52.85 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 62.36 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 35.1 crores

Day 9 – 4.85 crores

Day 10 – 4.9 crores

Day 11 – 5.75 crores

Day 12 – 2.25 crores

Total – 52.85 crores

All set to become a clean hit

Reportedly, Sarvam Maya was made on a budget of 30 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 52.85 crore net so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 22.85 crores, which equals 76.16% returns. To secure a hit verdict, it must make 100% returns, which will be achieved at 60 crore net. To achieve a clean hit, the film must earn just 7.15 crores more, and this feat is likely to be accomplished during the third weekend.

It’s 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025!

Recently, the Nivin Pauly starrer became the fourth Mollywood film of 2025 to hit a half-century at the Indian box office. Currently, it is holding the same spot among the top Mollywood grossers of the year.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top domestic grossers of 2025 (net):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crores Thudarum – 122 crores L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crores Sarvam Maya – 52.85 crores (12 days) Alappuzha Gymkhana – 44.25 crores

