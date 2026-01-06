Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 has slowed down significantly, and it has now entered the final stage of its theatrical run. With big films like The RajaSaab and Jana Nayagan awaiting to capture the Telugu market, Balayya’s film has only three days left to mint money at the Indian box office. So far, it has completed a run of 25 days, and during this span, it has managed to fetch underwhelming numbers on the board. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Akhanda 2 earn at the Indian box office in 25 days?

Released amid high expectations, the Akhanda sequel has fetched disappointing numbers so far. Due to poor word of mouth, it suffered brutal drops after a good start. Speaking about the latest collection update, the film has dropped below 10 lakh in daily earnings, and after 25 days, it stands at 94.14 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 111.08 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 76.75 crores

Week 2 – 12.3 crores

Week 3 – 4.1 crores

Day 22 – 25 lakh

Day 23 – 30 lakh

Day 24 – 35 lakh

Day 25 – 9 lakh

Total – 94.14 crores

Akhanda 2 to end its run as Balayya’s 2nd highest-grosser in India!

Although Akhanda 2 has scored underwhelming numbers, it still managed to become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s second-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office by overtaking Daaku Maharaaj (91.23 crores). From its current position, it will earn less than 25 lakh, thus concluding the run in the same position, below Veera Simha Reddy (97.64 crores).

Take a look at Balayya’s top grossers in India (net):

Veera Simha Reddy – 97.64 crores Akhanda 2 – 94.14 crores (25 days) Daaku Maharaaj – 91.23 crores Akhanda – 89 crores Bhagavanth Kesari – 84.78 crores

Turns out to be a flop!

Reportedly, the Akhanda sequel was made on a budget of 200 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 94.14 crores so far, thus making a recovery of 47.07%. Since the film will end its run with a recovery of less than 50%, it has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sarvam Maya Box Office Collection Day 12: Needs Less Than 8 Crores To Secure A Hit Verdict

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News