Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles, continues to perform strongly at the Indian box office, earning historic amounts each day. After breaking multiple weekday records, it is set to achieve another milestone on its 35th day, thus concluding the fifth week on a high note. On its way to making history today, the film has already sold over 90K tickets through advance booking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

We have seen some big films doing superb business in the first couple of weeks, only to slow down considerably afterward. However, in the case of this Bollywood spy action thriller, we have witnessed a never-before-seen trend of consistency, where even in its fifth week, the film is still making significant earnings. With such a firm grip at ticket windows, it has already emerged as an all-time blockbuster and aims to achieve some more milestones before concluding its run.

Dhurandhar grosses over 1.5 crores through day 35 advance booking!

Coming to the advance booking numbers, Dhurandhar sold 93.4K tickets for day 35 before the first show started. In terms of collection, it grossed 1.6 crores at the Indian box office through advance ticket sales for the fifth Thursday. Compared to day 34’s 1.75 crores, it’s a drop of just 8.57%, which is impressive.

Out of 93.4K tickets sold, national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis) have contributed a sale of 38.2K tickets. It includes 19.1K tickets from PVR. Inox has contributed a sale of 14K tickets, while Cinepolis sold 5K tickets.

Ready for another historic day at the Indian box office!

Apart from strong pre-sales, Dhurandhar is expected to enjoy good footfalls through over-the-counter ticket sales today, which puts it in a position to score 4.5-4.7 crore net at the Indian box office on day 35. With this, it is all set to record the biggest fifth Thursday in India. It will comfortably overtake Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which earned 2.25 crore net on its fifth Thursday.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office: Can Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Beat Bhagavanth Kesari’s Lifetime Collection On Day 1?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News