Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar continues to make new records, and the latest one is the biggest of them all. Yes, you guessed it right! The magnum opus has finally achieved the tag of being the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. On its 34th day, the fifth Wednesday, the biggie has surpassed the lifetime collection of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) at the Indian box office, and now, it is chasing another major milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the Indian box office in 34 days?

Even in the ongoing fifth week, the Bollywood spy action thriller continues to display an impressive hold. On day 34, it raked in 4.75 crores, a drop of 16.66% compared to day 33’s 5.7 crores. On day 33, the film benefited from discounted ticket rates, resulting in an upward trend. If we compare yesterday’s numbers with day 32’s 5.4 crores, the drop was just 12.03%. Overall, it has earned a historic 836.15 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 986.65 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Day 29 – 9.7 crores

Day 30 – 12.6 crores

Day 31 – 13.5 crores

Day 32 – 5.4 crores

Day 33 – 5.7 crores

Day 34 – 4.75 crores

Total – 836.15 crores

Dhurandhar is now the highest-grossing Hindi film!

With 836.15 crores in the kitty, Dhurandhar has finally become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the Indian box office. It dethroned Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which amassed a staggering 836.09 crore net. Interestingly, the shift in the dominance has happened exactly one year later. Pushpa 2 was theatrically released on December 4, 2024, while the Ranveer Singh starrer was released last year on December 5.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films in India (Hindi net):

Dhurandhar – 836.15 crores (34 days) Pushpa 2 – 836.09 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Chhaava – 600.38 crores Jawan – 584 crores Gadar 2 – 525.5 crores Pathaan – 524.53 crores Baahubali 2 – 511 crores Animal – 505 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The RajaSaab Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): 1.2 Lakh+ Tickets Booked; Can It Enter Prabhas’ Top 5 Opening Day Pre-Sales?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News