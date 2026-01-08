Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar continues to make new records, and the latest one is the biggest of them all. Yes, you guessed it right! The magnum opus has finally achieved the tag of being the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. On its 34th day, the fifth Wednesday, the biggie has surpassed the lifetime collection of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) at the Indian box office, and now, it is chasing another major milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!
How much did Dhurandhar earn at the Indian box office in 34 days?
Even in the ongoing fifth week, the Bollywood spy action thriller continues to display an impressive hold. On day 34, it raked in 4.75 crores, a drop of 16.66% compared to day 33’s 5.7 crores. On day 33, the film benefited from discounted ticket rates, resulting in an upward trend. If we compare yesterday’s numbers with day 32’s 5.4 crores, the drop was just 12.03%. Overall, it has earned a historic 836.15 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 986.65 crore gross.
Week-wise collection breakdown:
- Week 1 – 218 crores
- Week 2 – 261.5 crores
- Week 3 – 189.3 crores
- Week 4 – 115.7 crores
- Day 29 – 9.7 crores
- Day 30 – 12.6 crores
- Day 31 – 13.5 crores
- Day 32 – 5.4 crores
- Day 33 – 5.7 crores
- Day 34 – 4.75 crores
Total – 836.15 crores
Dhurandhar is now the highest-grossing Hindi film!
With 836.15 crores in the kitty, Dhurandhar has finally become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the Indian box office. It dethroned Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which amassed a staggering 836.09 crore net. Interestingly, the shift in the dominance has happened exactly one year later. Pushpa 2 was theatrically released on December 4, 2024, while the Ranveer Singh starrer was released last year on December 5.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films in India (Hindi net):
- Dhurandhar – 836.15 crores (34 days)
- Pushpa 2 – 836.09 crores
- Stree 2 – 627.5 crores
- Chhaava – 600.38 crores
- Jawan – 584 crores
- Gadar 2 – 525.5 crores
- Pathaan – 524.53 crores
- Baahubali 2 – 511 crores
- Animal – 505 crores
- KGF Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores
