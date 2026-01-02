Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles, has emerged as an all-time blockbuster at the Indian box office and continues to show no signs of fatigue. Yes, due to the release of Ikkis, the screen count has been impacted, but that isn’t stopping the film from earning solid numbers. Yesterday, on its 28th day, the magnum opus crossed the 15 crore mark despite a reduction in shows. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of RRR.

The Bollywood spy action thriller has broken several records during its 28-day theatrical run. Already, it has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film, and now, it is on track to inaugurate the 800 crore and 850 crore clubs for Bollywood in India. Before it gets there, it has achieved a big feat on the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Dhurandhar surpasses SS Rajamouli’s RRR in just 28 days!

As per the official collection, Dhurandhar has earned a whopping 784.5 crore net at the Indian box office in 28 days. With this, it has surpassed SS Rajamouli’s RRR (772 crores) to become the fourth-highest-grossing film in India. With some fuel left in the tank, the biggie might surpass the lifetime collection of KGF Chapter 2 (859.7 crores).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net):

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crores Baahubali 2 – 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2- 859.7 crores Dhurandhar – 784.5 crores (28 days) RRR – 772 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores Jawan – 640.42 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Kantara Chapter 1 – 622.41 crores Chhaava – 618.5 crores

More about the film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar released in theaters on December 5, 2025. It also features Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera in key roles. It was produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

