Amid the debacle of Mohanlal‘s Vrusshabha, Sarvam Maya has given a big relief for Mollywood by ending 2025 on a high note. After a strong start, the film maintained its winning momentum throughout the entire 8-day extended opening week and earned a solid score. At the worldwide box office, it has earned well over 70 crore gross and also became the seventh-highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year globally. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Sarvam Maya earn at the worldwide box office in 8 days?

In India, the Malayalam horror comedy fantasy film earned 5.2 crores on its day 8, displaying an impressive growth of 48.57% from day 7’s 3.5 crores. It benefited immensely due to the New Year holiday, achieving the second-highest single-day collection for the film since its release, after the 5.8 crores collected on day 4.

Overall, Sarvam Maya has concluded its extended opening week by earning 35.1 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 41.41 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned a solid 34.1 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 8-day worldwide box office collection stands at a huge 75.51 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 35.1 crores

India gross – 41.41 crores

Overseas gross – 34.1 crores

Worldwide gross – 75.51 crores

Becomes Mollywood’s 7th highest-grossing film of 2025

With 75.51 crore gross in the kitty, Sarvam Maya has surpassed Alappuzha Gymkhana (72.23 crores) to become the seventh-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Today, it will cross Hridayapoorvam (76.61 crores) and might even go past Kalamkaval (81.99 crores) and claim the fifth spot on the list.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2025:

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crores L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores Dies Irae – 82.19 crores Kalamkaval – 81.99 crores Hridayapoorvam – 76.61 crores Sarvam Maya – 75.51 crores (8 days) Alappuzha Gymkhana – 72.23 crores Rekhachithram – 56.88 crores Officer On Duty – 55.08 crores

