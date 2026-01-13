Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has finally unlocked a much-awaited milestone at the worldwide box office! The spy action thriller has entered the 1300 crore club. It is only the second Bollywood film and the 4th Indian film ever to achieve the feat. Scroll below for a detailed day 39 global update!

May miss out on the 300 crore mark overseas

For a month, Aditya Dhar’s directorial witnessed a glorious run at the overseas box office. The pace has now slowed down due to the arrival of The Raja Saab, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and other Indian competitors.

In 39 days of its international run, Dhurandhar has accumulated 285.50 crore gross. All eyes were on whether Akshaye Khanna co-starrer would enter the 300 crore club within the first phase of its overseas journey. But that now looks out of reach. It would conclude its journey within the 290 crore mark.

The much-awaited 1300 crore milestone – unlocked!

At the domestic box office, Dhurandhar has garnered 860.10 crore net, which is approximately 1014.91 crores gross. Combined with the international earnings, its worldwide total stands at 1300.41 crore gross after 39 days.

Ranveer Singh starrer is the second Bollywood film in history to enter the 1300 crore club. The first was Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which concluded its global run at 2059.04 crore gross.

On the other hand, the spy action thriller is also the 4th Indian film to enter the coveted club. It is also behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2.

Check out the Indian films that have crossed the 1300 crore mark at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 1800 crores Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crores Dhurandhar: 1300.41 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (39 Days)

India net – 860.10 crores

India gross – 1014.91 crores

Overseas gross – 285.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 1300.41 crores

