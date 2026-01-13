Dhurandhar refuses to slow down at the box office. Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller has knocked down all possible records in Bollywood. It is now competing against RRR, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, and other Indian biggies in ticket sales on BMS. Scroll below for the latest update!

Dhurandhar BMS Sales in 39 days

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has registered ticket sales of $13.63 million on the online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow. It registered 43.87K tickets on the 6th Monday, remaining the #1 choice of audience, despite a dip of 40% from the last Friday sales of 74.32K tickets.

Akshaye Khanna co-starrer has already emerged as the highest ticket selling Bollywood film in history. It has surpassed Chhaava (12.58 million) by a massive margin and set new milestones at the box office.

Dhurandhar registers 5th highest ticket sales in Indian cinema!

Now, the Bollywood spy action thriller has knocked down Ram Charan & Jr NTR’s RRR in BMS Sales. Their Oscar-winning film had sold 13.4 million tickets in its lifetime. Dhurandhar has also crossed that mark, officially marking its entry into the top 5.

The next big target is Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 (14.1 million). The pace has slowed down, so it is to be seen whether Ranveer Singh’s film will clock the 14 million mark, which will be another new feat for Bollywood films.

Take a look at the top 10 highest ticket-selling films on BookMyShow:

Pushpa 2 – 20.41 million KGF Chapter 2 – 17.1 million Baahubali 2 – 16 million Kantara Chapter 1 – 14.1 million Dhurandhar – 13.63 million RRR – 13.4 million Kalki 2898 AD – 13.14 million Chhaava – 12.58 million Jawan – 12.4 million Stree 2 – 11.16 million

