Brazilian film The Secret Agent, led by Wagner Moura, has moved past one of last year’s most disastrous sports biopics starring Sydney Sweeney. The film has already secured a place among the most talked about international titles of the season and continues to show strength at the box office. To top that, awards from the Cannes Film Festival, Critics’ Choice, and Golden Globes have added weight to its run.

The Secret Agent Box Office Performance: A Rare Box Office Milestone For Brazilian Cinema

Written and directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, the neo noir historical political thriller has earned $4.63 million worldwide so far (as last reported via Box Office Mojo). The US market accounts for $2.18 million (till January 11, 2026) of that figure after 47 days in theaters.

The Secret Agent Box Office Summary

Domestic – $2.18 million

International – $2.45 million

Worldwide – $4.63 million

With this performance, The Secret Agent now sits alongside City of God, Central Station, and I’m Still Here as the only Brazilian films to earn more than $2 million in the United States.

A striking aspect of the run lies in its release pattern. The film has never expanded beyond 150 theaters in the US since its November 26 release. Despite the limited footprint, the movie has maintained a consistent draw among audiences week after week, reflecting word of mouth strength rather than scale-driven revenue.

Weekend Holds Show Strong Audience Support

The audience interest has remained firm across weeks. Last weekend delivered nearly $176K from 116 theaters, reflecting only a 16.7% dip from the previous weekend’s $211K. Such consistency has kept the title visible among US audiences despite limited reach and modest screen count.

The Secret Agent’s Box Office Comparison With Sydney Sweeney’s Christy

The Secret Agent’s comparison with Sydney Sweeney’s sports biopic Christy places the achievement in sharper focus. Christy earned strong critical praise yet finished with only $1.9 million in the US and negligible overseas returns. The second weekend delivered a historic setback with a 91.7% drop after losing 1,367 theaters, the largest second weekend fall ever recorded in Hollywood.

However, Sydney Sweeney has since rebounded strongly with The Housemaid, which closed 2025 as a major box office success despite crowded competition. Meanwhile, The Secret Agent continues to underline how international cinema can deliver a lasting impact in US theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Song Sung Blue North America Box Office: Hugh Jackman Musical Biopic Set To Outgross Taylor Swift’s 2025 Promotional Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News