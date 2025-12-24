2025 has been a standout year for horror and animation lovers. Films like The Conjuring: Last Rites, Sinners, Weapons, and Final Destination: Bloodlines delivered plenty of thrills for horror enthusiasts, while animated heavyweights such as Ne Zha 2, Zootopia 2, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle dominated the global box office. Beyond these genres, the year also saw a handful of sports films that struck a chord with their core audiences. Here’s a look at five must-watch sports movies from 2025, ranked according to their IMDb user ratings, along with where you can watch them.

1. Marty Supreme

Director: Josh Safdie

Josh Safdie IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Where To Watch: Theaters (December 25, 2025)

Plot: Set in 1950s New York City, the sports comedy-drama follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion.

2. F1

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Where to Watch: Apple TV (India & U.S.)

Plot: The film follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s. Many years later, he is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

3. The Smashing Machine

Director: Benny Safdie

Benny Safdie IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video & Apple TV – Rent (U.S.)

Plot: The Smashing Machine tells the remarkable story of MMA legend Mark Kerr (Dwayne Johnson). The film traces his meteoric rise in the brutal world of mixed martial arts and delves into his struggles with fame, addiction, and the emotional turmoil that tested the champion’s strength even beyond the ring.

4. Karate Kid: Legends

Director: Jonathan Entwistle

Jonathan Entwistle IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Where to Watch: Netflix (India); Netflix & Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: The story revolves around a gifted martial artist, Li Fong (Ben Wang), who relocates to New York City with his mother. But his new life takes a challenging turn when he crosses paths with a local karate champion. Li decides to enter a high-stakes karate tournament under the guidance of two mentors – his Kung Fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

5. Christy

Director: David Michôd

David Michôd IMDb Rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video & Apple TV – Rent (U.S.)

Plot: The sports drama revolves around the life and career of Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney), who became a top-performing female professional boxer in the 1990s.

