T-Series and JP Films’ Border 2 is dominating the ticket windows. It has already emerged as a box office success and is now accumulating profits. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty has now concluded its second week on a victorious note. Scroll below for the day 14 collection!

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 14

According to the official figures, Border 2 earned 3.91 crores on day 14. There is no big competition at the ticket windows, which is helping Sunny Deol starrer hold its fort. Despite Mardaani 3 and other new releases, the epic war action drama continues to be the first choice of the audience.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office has reached 323.89 crores. Border 2 has concluded its second week amassing an impressive 78.92 crores. It now has a limited time to add moolah as it will face a clash with Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri’s O’Romeo starting February 13. Even though Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s Vadh 2 has been released today, it won’t have much impact. Including GST, the gross total stands at 382.19 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 244.97 crores

Day 8: 12.53 crores

Day 9: 20.17 crores

Day 10: 24.22 crores

Day 11: 6.52 crores

Day 12: 6.69 crores

Day 13: 4.88 crores

Day 14: 3.91 crores

Total: 323.89 crores

It’s Sunny Deol vs Salman Khan!

In two weeks, Border 2 has crossed the domestic lifetime of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores). It is now aiming to leave behind another Bhaijaan’s top grosser, Tiger Zinda Hai, which concluded its journey at 339.16 crores in India. Post that, the epic war action drama will chase the 350 crore milestone.

Border 2 Box Office Day 14 Summary

Budget: 275 crores

India net: 323.89 crores

ROI: 16%

India gross: 382.19 crores

Verdict: Plus

