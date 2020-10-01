Being Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter isn’t very easy but Suhana Khan knows how to deal with it. Recently, we saw how Suhana dealt with social media bullying by slapping a post to end colourism. Now, her mother Gauri Khan too has joined the bandwagon and she’s up with a women empowerment post.

Gauri shared her picture on Instagram and spoke about the roles of women. She also urged users to tag women who inspire them. In her post, she tagged Monisha Jaising, choreographer Farah Khan, Ananya Panday‘s mom Bhavana Pandey, actress Neelam Kothari, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and others.

Gauri Khan captioned her post by quoting, “I am a woman. Protector, muse, wanderer, achiever, dreamer…You only see a part of me. The part that is rooted in my role, not in my soul. All that’s unseen completes me, and from there I draw my strength. This image is a reminder to stay #RootedToStrength. Tag women who inspire your soul. Post a cropped image of yourself, share this text and let’s create a global grid of strength. @monishajaising @falgunipeacock @farahkhankunder @bhavanapandey @neelamkotharisoni @seemakhan76 @maheepkapoor @shivaniwpasrich @gitikatarapore.”

Check out Gauri Khan’s post below:

Meanwhile, yesterday, Suhana Khan opened up about the mean words like a black cat and other derogatory remarks made on her skin colour.

Suhana Khan shared a long note that read, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t.”

She continued, “Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa With THIS Whopping Salary Is Amongst Highest-Paid Contestants

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube