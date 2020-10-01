Sushant Singh Rajput News: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Is Happy As CBI Considers Adding Murder Charge

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 and thus leaving his family, friends, fans and everyone in the industry in a state of shock. Although at the time of his death, the case was that of suicide over the time it was suspected that there’s some foul play.

Advertisement

Right now CBI and NCB are investigating various angles of the case and for that, so many Bollywood celebs have been called and questioned. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh have also found themselves in trouble regarding the drug angle of the case being investigated by NCB.

Advertisement

The latest update is that the CBI is considering to add a murder charge under Section 302 of the IPC in the case. According to Republic, certain sources have revealed that as CBI gears up to start the second leg of investigation in the case, the update has come up. Reportedly, CBI also maintained, “no angles have been ruled out” and that they are handling all investigations in a professional way.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and shared her happiness regarding the same. “CBI to file a case under SECTION 302 what a great news!! #Revolution4SSR” she tweeted.

CBI to file a case under SECTION 302 what a great news!! #Revolution4SSR https://t.co/d6AT1Z0E3L — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 1, 2020

In another tweet, Shweta wrote, “We have faith in CBI, we are an inch closer to finding the truth! Next few days are crucial… We might hear some good news. Very hopeful. I know God is with us for sure. We are calling it #Revolution4SSR ARE YOU WITH US??”

We have faith in CBI, we are an inch closer to finding the truth! Next few days are crucial… We might hear some good news. Very hopeful. I know God is with us for sure. We are calling it #Revolution4SSR ARE YOU WITH US?? pic.twitter.com/kv1MAmwn8w — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 1, 2020

Earlier BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had tweeted and suggested CBI to file an FIR in the case. “It is troubling for SSR fans to see various investigations are treading too cautiously for the satisfaction of those who want early justice for Sushant. I think it about time CBI registers an FIR u/s 302 since it is bound to do so under law given the information obtained so far” he tweeted.

It is troubling for SSR fans to see various investigations are treading too cautiously for the satisfaction of those who want early justice for Sushant. I think it about time CBI registers an FIR u/s 302 since it is bound to do so under law given the information obtained so far — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 27, 2020

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Sushant Singh Rajput’s case related updates.

Must Read: Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday Starrer Faces Cuts By CBFC, Read What’s Removed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube