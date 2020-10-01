Tenet, No Time To Die & Sooryavanshi Are All Set To Hit Indian Cinemas Now, Are You Ready?

There was a smile on the faces of Indian film exhibitors after a long time as the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that cinemas in different states of the country can be opened from Oct 15. While in Mumbai, people and theatre owners will still have to wait, things have become easy in other states. As per the Unlock 5 guidelines, cinemas outside the containment zones can be opened with 50% maximum occupancies.

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) have accepted the decision with open arms. And it is now clear that fans who were desperately waiting for films like Tenet, No Time To Die & Sooryavanshi to release in India won’t have to wait much longer.

In a recent interview with ET Now, PVR CEO Gautam Dutta put light on the whole scenario of film releases and new movie-watching experience. Talking about the use of masks in cinemas, he said, “You have to wear a mask while buying the food, but once you’re in your seat you’re free to not wear it and enjoy the movie…This is the new order and the new way for a movie experience. There might be friction initially but people and consumers will come around. We have seen that across businesses and everything opening up be it airports, metro, rail, buses all opening up. We are all learning to live it and it should be no different for the cinema either,”

Talking about the sanitisation of food, he explained that there are UV cabinets to sanitise the food and its packing. Also talking about the seating arrangements in case of group bookings he said that groups of families and friends coming to watch the films together can book their seats together. And 1-2 seats will be kept vacant to maintain social distancing with other people.

A lot of films have been released on OTT recently. When asked if cinemas have new films to screen at once, he said only “a handful of 30-31 movie titles including from down South and Bollywood” have been released directly on OTT which is a very small percentage of a total number of films. “The verdict is clear. Everyone in the industry understands the importance of the movie exhibition sector. We have enough content till March,” he added.

That pretty much makes it clear that films like Tenet, No Time To Die, Sooryavanshi, ’83 are not far away from hitting cinemas now. So are you ready?

