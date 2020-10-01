Advertisement

Citing delay in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, the friends of the late actor on Thursday arrived in Delhi to protest and demand a speedy probe.

Two of the late actor’s friends — Ganesh and Ankit Arya — along with Vijay Shekhar Gupta, who also claims to be Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

However, two of them were stopped by the Delhi Police for marching towards Jantar Mantar.

The third one, Ganesh managed to walk from the airport towards the Jantar Mantar. Speaking to the media, Ganesh said, “We have arrived in Delhi with the poster of Sushant Singh Rajput demanding a speedy probe into the case. Even the CBI has not issued any statement regarding the update in the investigation into the death case.”

“The delay from the CBI has forced us to arrive in Delhi demanding Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. And, now the police are stopping us from marching towards Jantar Mantar,” Ganesh said.

Before being taken away by the Delhi Police, Sushant’s friend Vijay Shekhar Gupta said that all the media reports that the late actor consumed drugs were false. “He never took drugs and this is a way to divert the attention from the main issue of the probe into his death,” he said.

He also said that he will start his fast from Friday and submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding justice and speedy probe into the death case of Sushant.

The CBI registered a case on August 6 after a notification from the Centre on the recommendation of the Bihar government. The CBI team along with the CFSL team arrived in Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave the nod for the federal agency probe.

The CBI during its stay recorded the statement of several accused, including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit and several others.

Currently, Rhea and Showik are in judicial custody after they were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case surrounding the death of Sushant. The ED is probing a money-laundering probe into the case.

