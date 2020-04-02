ThrowbackThursday: When Bobby Deol Revealed He Was The FIRST Choice For Jab We Met But Kareena Kapoor Refused To Work With Him!

#ThrowbackThursday: It was 2007, when Imtiaz Ali introduced to us Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) with his directorial outing Jab We Met.

Yet, even after so many years, former lovers Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s characters and on-screen chemistry continue to mesmerize us. But what if we were to see Bobby Deol in place of Shahid?

Well, we ask this because Bobby Deol had once confessed to being the original choice for Jab We Met. But when Imtiaz Ali bought Kareena Kapoor on board, she was adamant to work only with her then BF Shahid in the film. Speaking to the media portal’s back then. Bobby had said, “Back then, it was titled Geet. I had seen Socha Na Tha (which starred Bobby’s cousin Abhay Deol) and instantly reached out to Imtiaz saying that he’s an incredible storyteller with a terrific future. I told him that I wanted to work with him and he had the script of (what eventually became) Jab We Met ready. He was looking for financiers.”

Bobby further shocked everyone when he said that it was infact he who had recommended Kareena’s name to Imtiaz as he had worked with her earlier in Ajnabee. “The producers were like, oh no, that guy will make an expensive film. Kareena, on the other hand, didn’t even want to meet Imtiaz. Days passed. And suddenly I read that Ashtavinayak has signed Imtiaz for Jab We Met and Kareena is doing the film! And she had gotten her then-boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor to act opposite her. I was like, wow. Quite an industry.”

Well, that was quite a revelation too we must admit!

