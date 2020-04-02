EXCLUSIVE! Neena Gupta On ‘Panchayat’, Reunion With Jitendra Kumar & Much More

Neena Gupta has been basking in the success of her back to back projects and is garnering a lot of appreciation for. Last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the actress is all set to entertain fans as Manju Devi in Amazon Prime-TVF’s Panchayat, also starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav amongst others.

We spoke to the Badhaai Ho actress about Panchayat, her reunion with Jitendra Kumar and a lot more. Check out the excerpts from the conversation below:

What do you feel sets Panchayat apart from other stories based in villages?

This is a very different kind of project because there’s no ‘chor, dacoit, mujra, garibi or rape’. It is something else. I can’t tell you much but it is a kind of social message, a life told very organically.

What attracted you the most towards the series?

I say yes to roles now, when I hear it and get excited about it, I think about it. I always like a kind of a message which is hidden, so it could be a lighter thing like how Badhaai Ho was, Shubh Mangal… is and how now Panchayat is. I have a very interesting role, and if you see the whole thing, towards the end you’ll realise why I took up this role. It says a lot but a very light hearted, comic thing but says a very important message.

How was it working with Jitendra Kumar and Raghubir Yadav?

We shot for Panchayat before Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and I had met Jeetu there but we didn’t have much interaction because I had more scenes with Raghubir Yadav. He’s a very introvert man, very quiet. Although in SMZS, he opened up to all of us. He’s a great friend, and a lovely guy.

Raghubir and I had a great time because we have known each other and he has a great sense of humour.

Tell us something about your character in Panchayat.

Her name is Manju Devi, a normal housewife, who’s worried ki uski ladki ki shaadi kab hogi. Her main worry is ‘ghar me sabji fal ho, ladki ki shaadi ho jaye, husband thik rahe.’ She’s the chosen Pradhan, but her husband takes decision but how this changes, is the most important part of the series.

Even from Jitendra Kumar’s point of view, it’s very interesting to see how a city boy comes and what he goes through.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!