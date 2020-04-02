Money Heist Season 4: Ahead Of Show’s Release, La Casa De Papel Makers Reveal Names & Number Of Episodes; Promise Us Lots Of Drama!

A few hours to go and many fans across the world will be binge-watching Money Heist Season 4 aka La Casa De Papel. Due to the lockdown, a lot of people can finish up the show in one go as it’s not safe to go out due to the crisis. It’s not easy to contain the excitement to know what’s going to happen to the Professor and others.

To add more to our curiosity, the makers of La Casa De Papel have shared episode names and a glimpse from each episode. Last evening, La Casa De Papel’s Instagram page shared a post in which the makers revealed that this season will have 8 episodes. From Professor having a breakdown to an attack inside the Bank of Spain, these clips of 2-3 seconds will make you restless for sure.

The name of these episodes in English and Spanish are:

Ep. 1 – Game Over

Ep. 2 – Berline’s Wedding or La Boda De Berlin

Ep. 3 – Anatomy Lesson or Leccion De Anatomia

Ep. 4 – Pasodoble or Suspiros De Espana

Ep. 5 – 5 Minutes Earlier or 5 Minutos Antes

Ep. 6 – TKO or Ko Tecnico

Ep. 7 – Strike The Tent or Tumbar La Carpa

Ep. 8 – The Paris Plan or Plan Paris

The makers of Money Heist Season 4 captioned the post, “8 episodios. Viernes.

8 episodes. Friday.” They have also mentioned the time when La Casa De Papel Season 4 will stream in different countries.

Money Heist will have Álvaro Morte reprising his role of the Professor along with Alba Flores , Itziar Ituño, Úrsula Corberó, Jaime Lorente Lopez, Darko Peric, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna and Pedro Alonso. The series will be streaming on Netflix India from 12:30 pm Tomorrow.

How excited are you to watch Money Heist’s new season? Let us know in the comments below!

