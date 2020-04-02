Emraan Hashmi’s Ghanchakkar To Amitabh Bachchan’s Wazir – 5 Underrated Bollywood Films You Must Watch!

A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and urged to maintain a social distancing. Many of us might have developed a routine of exploring Netflix and other platforms for killing the time, so hold on, there’s a new compilation of Bollywood films that will satisfy your hunger for good content. The list comprises of Emraan Hashmi’s Ghanchakkar, Amitabh Bachchan-Farhan Akhtar’s Wazir and other underrated films.

Take a look at 5 underrated Bollywood films, you can give a shot at:

Ghanchakkar

Ghanchakkar is one of the best films of Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan. The heist black comedy revolves around a character of Sanju (played by Emraan) who along with two friends, rob a bank. Further, he meets an accident and undergoes a memory loss and finds it hard to recall where exactly he kept the money. With some amazing performances, unusual treatment and quirky dialogues, the film keeps you hooked throughout. The highlight of the film is its unexpected climax.

Wazir

Wazir is a surprise package in the list. The film with its interesting screenplay, the chemistry between Big B-Farhan and of course its climax, leaves the viewers spellbound. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film is about the suspended Anti-Terrorist Squad officer (Farhan) who befriends with a physically disabled Chess player.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

After making noise in several film festivals, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota finally released in 2019. The film marked an impressive debut of Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan. Apart from the lead actors, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi too delivered impressive performances but it’s Gulshan Devaiah (especially Jimmy’s character), who remains to be the biggest takeaway. The film is about a guy suffering from congenital insensitivity to pain, who uses his condition for helping his idol.

Ugly

Arguably, the best work of Anurag Kashyap to date! Released in 2014, the dark thriller stands out due to its edgy screenplay, direction, superlative performances and much more. The basic plot is about the struggling actor (Rahul Bhat), whose daughter goes missing. With the help of underrated performers, Kashyap successfully explores the dark side of humans and gives us some gut-wrenching moments.

Bhootnath Returns

Released in 2014, the film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. By taking the ghost concept of the franchise forward, the film gives out a very special message to the viewers. While the amusing chemistry between Parth Bhalerao and Big B deserves full marks, the film touches some serious issues of elections in an entertaining way.

