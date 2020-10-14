Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot Earns 33 Times Higher; Here’s How Much She Got For The Prequel VS Robert Downey Jr

Pay disparity is one of the significant issues celebs are facing throughout the world. We all remember Gal Gadot & Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman and how amazing it was, but did you know how much she was paid for it? Or in other words, how much less than her co-male stars she was paid for it?

The silver line here is she is getting 33 times larger paycheque for Wonder Woman: 1984. Gal was paid a mere $300,000 for her work in Wonder Woman. Not comparing apples to apples, but for Iron Man back in ‘2008’, Robert Downey Jr was paid $500,000. Taking everything into consideration, Gal was paid a little more than half of what Robert was paid almost a decade later.

Vanity Fair’s Nancy Jo Sales writes, “The success of the first ‘Wonder Woman’ film — for which Gadot was paid only $300,000, a figure that caused outrage in some circles as it paled in comparison to what many male action stars take home — helped catapult her onto the list of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. For ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ she reportedly earned $10 million.”

She also added, “That is still less than half of what some leading male action stars get, yet another sign that in Hollywood, as elsewhere, the gender pay gap still has a long way to go to close.”

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins had some fantastic things to say about Gal Gadot; she said “Gal is someone whose primary focus is doing good with her character, and that is such a special thing, to have a Wonder Woman like that in the role. She’s not looking for glory or fame — she’s always asking, ‘What can we do with this that will be good for the world?’”

