Season 4 of Netflix’s much popular The Crown has all the eyes on it. Today, the makers have released the first teaser starring Olivia Colman. But wait, is that Princess Diana highlighting the story now? Yes you read that right, the beautiful princess has made her way to the Netflix series and below is all you need to know about the same. Do not miss the teaser, scroll down.

Based on the life of the Royals and Queen Elizabeth ll’s journey from becoming the Queen till the time she owned it all. The last 3 seasons that received amazing reviews made The Crown one of Netflix’s most successful show. The teaser that has dropped today has only added to the anticipation for the show.

The teaser begins with a close up shot at Princess Diana. The almost 2-minute teaser is a hint at how free-spirited, happy and easy-going person Diana was. Everything opposite to The Queen and The Crown. We see the Princess dancing, observing her surrounding, enjoying and looking perfect while doing all of this.

The Crown season 4 teaser doesn’t end there. A background voice is there to remind you how this is still a story of the Royals. It says marriage is the beginning of an adventure and not the end as the fairy tales suggest. We then move to some scenes with are high on tension and some that leave many questions.

All in all, the teaser of The Crown season 4 has managed to up our expectations and anticipation. The Crown 4 stars Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson in significant roles.

Season 4 is all set to make its way to Netflix on November 15.

While the season 4 is all set to release, season 5 and 6 are already in the pre-production stages. The casting for the two has already made numerous headlines. How excited are you for The Crown? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

