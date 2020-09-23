Peaky Blinders Season 6: Rowan Atkinson To Go From Mr Bean To Adolf Hitler?

Peaky Blinders season 6 is something where the show could either go downhill or achieve peaks to call itself a classic in the coming future. With the rumours of roping in Rowan Atkinson as Adolf Hitler in the upcoming season, we think it would be the latter case scenario for the show. Rowan could add the substance as Tom Hardy did and this could prove monumental for the show.

A scene featuring Cillian Murphy aka Thomas Shelby heating-up with Rowan Atkinson’s Hitler is everything the fans would want to see in the upcoming season. Also, if this happens, just imagine the career graph of Rowan – from Mr Bean to Adolf Hitler, if this isn’t chilling then what is?

This portion of the article contains spoilers for those who haven’t watched Peaky Blinders season 5 yet. Towards the end of that season, we saw how Thomas Shelby’s plans were sabotaged to assassinate Sam Claflin’s, Oswald Mosley.

Season 6 is said to be built around Oswald’s revenge and Tommy digging what failed his plans. We all know that won’t be it. According to Stuffssmart, “Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British Union of Fascists in the UK, in real life, was also a friend of Adolf Hitler. He was also invited to Mosley’s second wedding. As the next season will get deep into the story of Mosley, fans think Hitler may make an appearance.”

Rowan Atkinson’s name has been repeatedly popping-up to play Adolf Hitler in Peaky Blinders season 6. Well, if this happens, this could be the best thing to happen to the show since Tom Hardy. Meanwhile, Harry Kirton, who plays a pivotal role in the series is doing a part-time job in a cafe. In a past interview with metro.co.uk, Harry opened up about his decision to work in a vegan cafe.

“I still do part-time work, you know, I like to keep in sync with the world that we live in because acting is a very… you know, you’re pretending a lot and your headspace is in this area and that. At the end of the day we’ve all got to pay rent, and we’ve all got to do real things,” Harry said.

How many Peaky Blinders fans actually want to see Rowan Atkinson as Adolf Hitler in the upcoming season? Share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.

