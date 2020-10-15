BBMA 2020: John Legend's Emotional Performance For Chrissy Teigen Leave Netizens In Tears

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are having a tough time in their lives currently. As we all know, the model recently suffered a miscarriage and was shattered. It took both of them some time to get back to normal. Their hearts are still broken, and nothing can take away their pain as of now.

Chrissy announced this devastating news on Instagram that she had a miscarriage and had lost her and John’s baby boy, their third child who they had already named Jack. John has still not been able to get over this shock and his latest Billboard Music Awards 2020 performance is proof.

As the family and especially Chrissy Teigen continues to grieve, John Legend appeared at the Billboard Music Awards 2020. He was adorned in a white suit with his piano in place as he left fans baffled with an emotional rendition of his 2020 hit single Never Break. John’s honey vocals took over as he belted out the romantic ballad while getting teary-eyed during his heartbreaking yet hopeful performance. What fans especially couldn’t get over was when the 41-year-old singer confessed, “This is for Chrissy.”

Fans could not control their emotions and poured their heart out on Twitter. One fan tweeted, “Losing two of my own, I can feel @johnlegend and @chrissyteigen pain and love through this performance,” another Twitter user tweeted, “John Legend has always put emotions during his performances but tonight just felt so different and raw.” Check out some of the tweets below:

These tweets are proof that even fans are shattered after Chrissy Teigen’s miscarriage, and Joh Legend’s performance has left everyone emotional. Well, Chrissy’s post which revealed about this incident read, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Did you check out John’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards 2020? What do you think about it? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

