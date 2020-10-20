The New Mutants FINALLY Gets A Release Date In India!

All set to narrate the story of five young mutants on their path to discover their superhuman abilities, 20th Century Studios is all set to release The New Mutants in India. Due to the pandemic and the lockdown since March, cinema halls were shut in the country. However, from October 15, the government allowed them to function with 50% occupancy.

Advertisement

The film is all set to release in India on October 30, 2020. The announcement for the same was made on their Instagram page. However, not everyone in the country will get to see the movie. The cinema halls are open in a select part of the country.

Advertisement

Just like The New Mutants, another movie releasing in India soon is Mel Gibson’s Force of Nature. The film is slated to hit the screens on October 23, 2020. Meanwhile, check out the post below:

The much-anticipated horror thriller from the superhero genre, is set in an isolated hospital where young mutants are being held for psychiatric monitoring. The intriguing poster showcases (Maisie Williams)’ Wolfsbane at the front, and Mirage (Blu Hunt), Magik (Taylor-Joy), Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), and Sunspot (Henry Zaga) behind.

Must Read: Adam Sandler Fans, Gear Up! Another Netflix Film ‘Hustle’ Is On The Way!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube