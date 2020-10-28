Shawn Mendes Was In A ‘Full Panic State’ Initially While Staying With Camila Cabello, Here’s Why!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been spending some quality time quarantining together at the latter’s house in Miami. The couple reunited once again after he released his new single ‘Wonder’ earlier this month while Camila finished shooting her new film, Cinderella, in the UK.

While he is getting used to his simple life now, the 22-year-old singer appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and shared what it’s been like social distancing during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Shawn Mendes admitted that initially, he was afraid he wouldn’t be able to focus on the music while staying with Cabello. He is currently working on his new album which is coming out December 4. He said, “It’s funny. When I got here, it was like the beginning of the album process and I was like in a full panic state. I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to make music. This is going to be impossible.’ “

However, now it seems the ‘Treat You Better’ singer has found time to make music and had time to slow down getting into the normalcy of everyday life during the pandemic. He said, “But like a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning, you start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks, and you like have a coffee mug that you use the same one every day, and it just becomes like really nice.”

Shawn Mendes also acknowledged that these things may sound “so normal for everyone else,” but this time has been “very abnormal” for him. Explaining about it to Jimmy Fallon, he said, “I’ve basically been living in hotel rooms since I was 15,” Shawn said. “So it’s been nice, man, it’s been really nice.”

The Wonder singer, on Tuesday, shared a picture on Instagram, wherein he was seen lounging in the kitchen wearing comfy quarantine attire with his girlfriend Camila Cabello. It seems that even celebrities have given up on pants in quarantine.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he captioned it “reina” meaning queen in Spanish and a butterfly. To which the Senorita singer also replied back with the comment, “Mi rey,” meaning “my king.”

