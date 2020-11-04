No Time To Die: Rami Malek's Villain To Be The BEST & BIGGEST Than Any Bond Villain Before!

When it comes to the James Bond franchise, the villain plays an equally important part as the Bond himself. The camaraderie between Bond and the villain has been acting as a USP for the franchise over the years. Straight out of Bohemian Rhapsody, we’ve Rami Malek jumping into the scene to join Daniel Craig for his final Bond film, No Time To Die.

In the past, we’ve seen villains like Mads Mikkelsen, Jesper Christensen, Mathieu Amalric, Javier Bardem, Christoph Waltz, Dave Bautista and Andrew Scott locking horns with Daniel in his Bond films. Rami doesn’t look like a conventional Bond villain, but he had the potential to pull it off.

Director of the film Cary Joji Fukunaga, Daniel Craig and Rami Malek in their recent conversation for GQ opened up about various fascinating things about the film. Malek said, “It’s a 007 film, man. They’re a part of our cinematic history. An opportunity to go toe-to-toe, head-to-head with Daniel and give them all I got? That’s something I’ll look back on as big as it gets.”

On this, Daniel Craig replied, “When you’re working with Rami Malek, you just know he is aware of all those things. He’s got this big, active brain, so I know he’s pushing all the right buttons… Rami knows me. He understands the weight of what he’s playing. He understands he’s playing a Bond villain – what that means, what it means historically and the kind of Bond villains that have come before. Rami’s really good at his job. I mean, that’s an understatement.”

On thinking about a villain for Bond films, director Cary Joji Fukunaga thought “what would truly frighten us, what would send a real panic into our hearts. It’s that sense of dread that sets it apart.” He also added, “Once we got into Christoph Waltz/Blofeld territory, you can’t go small again. We had to think bigger. It’s tricky because you don’t want to make a cliché supervillain, but you have to make someone that’s threatening not only to Bond and the people he loves but to the world at large.”

How excited are you to see Rami Malek in No Time To Die co-starring Daniel Craig?

