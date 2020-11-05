If it weren’t for the pandemic, we would have got the Loki Disney+ Marvel series by now. Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role of God of Mischief in the MCU show. There is a lot of anticipation for the series as it will be based on the events after Avengers: Endgame. Also, Tom’s character is one of the most loved villains in the universe.

Whoever watches MCU movies knows that the filmmakers and writers add their own twist to what’s mentioned in the comics. Sometimes, they take the bold step of showing a story completely different from the comic and fans love it. So far, we have seen Loki being trouble for Thor, Asgard and Earth too. However, there’s a lot to explore about it.

A lot of fans always wondered if Tom Hiddleston’s character has feeling for someone or not. There have been fan theories that he has no s*xual interest in anyone at all. However, that’s not true. If the reports are true, we might get to see Loki’s bisexual side in the Disney+ show.

As reported by Patreon, in the upcoming show, Marvel will confirm that the God of Mischief is bisexual. If you are wondering that they are deliberately adding this twist to his sexuality, you are mistaken. Even in the comic, his bisexuality is mentioned. In the comics, Loki used to swap genders a lot of time.

Well, if the makers explore this angle too, the show is definitely going to be spectacular!

Meanwhile, Loki will focus on the 2012 version of God of Mischief that escaped during the time heist in Endgame. Michael Waldron is writing the story and Kate Herron is directing the Disney+ series. Along with Tom Hiddleston, the show also stars Sophia Di Martino and Richard E. Grant. There are speculations that Richard will play the older version of Tom’s character.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only Marvel web show that people are waiting to watch. There’s also WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

