Rupal Patel aka the most famous Kokilaben Modi will soon be saying goodbye to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The actress became a viral sensation overnight when a clip from her show tweaked by Yashraj Mukhate. Since then, we all know Saath Nibhaana Saathiya from Kokilaben’s name.

This is completely surreal to imagine the show without her. The NSD pass-out, in a recent interview, said that she was glad that she got to play such an iconic character. Read the article to know more.

On Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s ending, Rupal Patel told Bollywood Life, “I was quite sad because Meenakshi Rajvansh is close to my heart. I am glad that being an NSD graduate, I could play two iconic roles on TV. Meenakshi Rajvansh is a modern educated businesswoman who manages her business, relationships and her sautan. It was a beautifully written role. I am sad but I am sure something new will come up in the future.”

Considering how Damdaar, Kokilaben’s character is, everyone usually fears the star in real life as well. Rupal Patel said, “It happens all the time. Wherever I go, people see me as this Dabangg aurat. They are like, ‘Yeh toh class legi…hum gadbad karenge’. Kokila is famous as she is extremely righteous. There are few like her in this world.”

Rupal Patel added, “They are scared of Kokila’s truthfulness, her sense of justice, righteousness and unwavering honesty. As kids, if we scored poor marks we would be hesitant to show our report cards. We knew we were wrong somewhere. If you are wrong, you are afraid of the truth. I like it…(the fear).”

Rupal Patel also opened up on how far she can relate to Kokilaben’s character. She said, “I connect with Kokilaben from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya on almost all levels. She is straight-forward and truthful. Kokila will never support what is wrong. I am also a very black and white person. But she hardly smiles while I have a smiling face. Her voice is on a higher pitch while I am soft-spoken. I feel happy to see the memes. They are made on a person who is special. It is a sign that you are ‘Khaas’.”

